Marching Southerners earn Sudler Trophy with help of local residents

The JSU Marching Southerners were recently awarded the prestigious Sudler Trophy.

 Jacksonville State University

The John Phillip Sousa Foundation presented the famed JSU Marching Southerners the prestigious Sudler Trophy at halftime during the Gamecocks final home football game of the season on Nov. 12.

Seven Gordon County natives were among the members of the band receiving the award. 

