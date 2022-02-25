March is a jam-packed month at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library.
The library offers plenty of events for patrons of all ages and interests. March 1 also sees the end of the library’s pause on in-person programming for those ages five and younger.
Children’s Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a different theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
Tiny Tot Movie Time is on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Each week features a different engaging and educational movie.
On Wednesday, March 2, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. the library will host First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn, which will feature a full musical lesson and activity ideas for home. This activity is recommended for those from preschool to first grade.
Friday, March 4 will see an appearance from the Davis girls and their tutu-wearing therapy dogs. From 4 to 5 p.m., kids will have the opportunity to read to and cuddle with the therapy dogs.
A STEM event on March 8 will teach young kids about rainbows. ‘Building Rainbows’ will take place from 3:45 to 5:00 p.m. and will teach kids about colors of the rainbow and how they form. Kids will then get to build their own LEGO rainbow.
Tween/Teen Programs
Tween-Out-Loud takes place every Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Kaytlyn guides kids through a Choose Your Own Adventure.
The first Thursday of the month, March 3, will see Drama Club from 4 to 5 p.m. Games, improv, and more are on the table.
There will be two Nerf Lock-ins, separated by age level. There will be snacks, and kids can either bring their own Nerf gun or use one provided. Eighth to twelfth graders will duke it out from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 4 while those sixth and seventh grade will participate on March 5 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Kids will get a chance to make elephant toothpaste at a STEM workshop on March 8 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Anime Club takes place twice a month, and will occur on March 10 and 24 from 4 to 5 p.m. Anime super fans and those who like the culture are invited to watch anime.
The library is also holding an NBA 2k22 tournament for the PS4 to celebrate March Madness. The tournament will take place on March 15 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and those sixth through twelfth grade are welcome.
There are also a couple of opportunities for teens and tweens to get crafty. The library will host a pop tab jewelry event on March 18 from 4 to 5 p.m. where pop tabs are recycled to make unique jewelry. There will also be a reverse tie dye workshop on March 22 from 4 to 5 p.m., where participants will use bleach and cardboard on dark shirts to create patterns.
There is also an ongoing collaborative art project called the ‘Thank You X’ mural, which is inspired by Instagram famous artists.
Adult Programs
Adults can look forward to a knit and crochet group on the first and third Tuesday of the month, March 1 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is an informal group suitable for those of all skill levels.
The library will host a painting class for adults twice, on March 8 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. and March 29 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. Participants will work with Cristie to create an acrylic floral painting. Those interested should pre-register as the class is limited.
There will be a transferable skills workshop on March 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. where attendees will learn about skills that are useful in any job, regardless of field or title.
Those interested in learning how to create posters, flyers, and more can learn how to use the website Canva on March 17 from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. Those interested should pre-register as the class is limited. Reach out to Brian at 706-624-1456 or latourb@ngrl.org.
Restorative Chair Yoga with Judy Peterson will take place twice, on March 21 and 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This class boasts the benefits of yoga and the support of a chair.
There will be a lunch brunch workshop on the last Friday of the month, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month’s theme is “Women’s History Month: Women that have made a difference”. Participants should bring a sack lunch and be prepared to share about what they read and learned.
Parents will have the opportunity to attend a workshop on gaming safety on March 30 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. The library is working in conjunction with the Gordon County Child Advocacy Center on this event. Those interested can email stacie@gordoncac.org.