Mammograms: Make time for the test

In today’s busy world, it’s easy to put off screening tests, like mammograms. But, it’s crucial to remember this: Breast cancer is typically easier to treat when found early.
And, these mammograms still are the best tool we have for finding breast cancer in its beginning stages. They can detect breast tumors that are even too tiny to feel.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Hamilton Health Care System is promoting breast cancer awareness and the importance of regular mammograms.
Who should get a mammogram?
The American Cancer Society recommends women at average risk for breast cancer be screened according to these guidelines:
Women between ages 40 and 44 should have the choice to start screening with a mammogram every year. Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year.
Women 55 and older can continue with yearly mammograms. Or they can choose to start having a mammogram every other year. Screening should continue as long as a woman is in good health and expected to live at least 10 more years.
Women who are at high risk for breast cancer may need to start screening earlier or be screened more often. Factors that are considered high risk include:
♦ Having a family history of breast cancer.
♦ Inheriting a mutation in either the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes.
♦ Having had radiation therapy to the chest area between the ages of 10 and 30.
♦ Having breasts with a lot of dense tissue. In addition to getting regular mammograms, you should learn how your breasts normally look and feel.
Breast self-exams are not a substitute for a mammogram. But they can alert you to any lumps or changes in your breasts. If you see or feel anything different or unusual, tell your primary care provider.
Don’t delay
If it’s been a while since you’ve had a mammogram, take the time right now to schedule a test. Sticking to a recommended screening schedule is key to early detection of the disease, which helps save lives.
Talk to your primary care provider about when and how often you should be screened. To schedule a mammogram at Peeples Cancer Institute, please call 706-272-6565.