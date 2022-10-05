Mammograms: Make time for the test

Hamilton Health Care System is promoting breast cancer awareness in October.

 Hamilton Health Care System

In today’s busy world, it’s easy to put off screening tests, like mammograms. But, it’s crucial to remember this: Breast cancer is typically easier to treat when found early.

And, these mammograms still are the best tool we have for finding breast cancer in its beginning stages. They can detect breast tumors that are even too tiny to feel.

