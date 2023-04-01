Making it Happen: "Bow the Knee"

From left: Jeavanie, Jealyna, and Jeanyvah Desarmes

 Contributed

The power behind the production of “Bow the Knee,” the passion play to be presented April 15, at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, belongs to three talented young Desarmes sisters from Kennesaw.

The oldest, Jeavanie, is the play’s director and choir leader. She’s also working toward her dream of becoming an excellent physician while studying at Emory University. Accepted into Kennesaw State University at age 15, she double-majored in Biology and Music Education. She volunteers for various programs including Emory University’s Emergency Department and the National Crisis Text Line and served for a year as a volunteer firefighter in rural Tennessee.

