Making it Happen: "Bow the Knee"

The power behind the production of “Bow the Knee,” the passion play to be presented April 15, at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, belongs to three talented young Desarmes sisters from Kennesaw.
The oldest, Jeavanie, is the play’s director and choir leader. She’s also working toward her dream of becoming an excellent physician while studying at Emory University. Accepted into Kennesaw State University at age 15, she double-majored in Biology and Music Education. She volunteers for various programs including Emory University’s Emergency Department and the National Crisis Text Line and served for a year as a volunteer firefighter in rural Tennessee.
Jeanyvah is co-director and assists with photography, video graphics, and costumes. She is studying graphic design at Liberty University. She learned to know Jesus at a young age and enjoys sharing His story through the play. Her interests include horses, art, music, cooking, and painting.
Jealyna is working on her Bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Music Studies at Berklee and says she “can’t wait” for the community to experience “Bow the Knee” again. She’s co-director and does a lot behind the scenes with props, costumes, and communication with the choir, actors, and staff. A violinist with the Georgia Youth Symphony orchestra, Jealyna also spends time writing, composing, or playing music.
All three are part of the Adventist church’s Pathfinder Club (similar to Scouts). Jeavanie is a proud Master Guide, the top leadership area while Jeanyvah and Jealyna are both working toward that goal. Jeanyvah was Pathfinder of the Year in 2021, and Jealyna in 2022. Their parents are Jean and Vania Desarmes of Kennesaw.
The Desarmes sisters’ gifts and talents, combined with those of the church members, will be showcased at “Bow the Knee,” on April 15, 11:15 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road.