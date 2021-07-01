Both Dr. Spencer Maddox and Dr. Andrew McCue have spent the last several years working together and caring for cardiac patients in the metro-Atlanta area.
Now, they are bringing their expertise to Calhoun to join the cardiology team at the new Harbin Clinic Heart Center. They will begin seeing patients on Aug. 9, 2021.
“Drs. Maddox and McCue bring not only cutting-edge insight and expertise, but also a passion for caring and utilizing their skills to meet the needs of their patients,” says cardiologist Dr. Christopher Merritt. “We are excited to have them join our group.”
When asked, "Why Harbin Clinic," both physicians described the prestigious and unmatched reputation of the organization. Dr. McCue said he was ready to be part of the cardiology group and continue building its reputation of world-class care. Likewise, Dr. Maddox described how thrilled he was to begin caring for patients at the Heart Center and help patients improve their quality of life.
Here is some background information about these new physicians who will be serving patients in Gordon County:
Dr. Spencer Maddox
Dr. Maddox also knew he wanted to be a doctor from a very young age. He has always loved people and science and wanted to follow a path where he could meld those passions. When picking a specialty, he was looking for a trajectory into adult medicine. He was drawn to cardiology and saw the specialty as an opportunity to follow along with a patient and build relationships over time while also practicing procedural medicine and imagining.
But Dr. Maddox will tell you that a lot of his work is about caring for people medically and emotionally. He dedicates much of his time to quelling anxieties and answering important patient questions, and he enjoys being a listening ear in those vulnerable moments.
In fact, one of the most impactful moments in his career was serving patients who were struggling with congestive heart failure and awaiting heart transplantation.
“I’ll never forget the long hours of waiting with patients and not knowing when the next heart transplant would be available,” Dr. Maddox describes. “Then, suddenly, I have the opportunity to break the news that there is an available organ. It’s those kinds of moments that make my job especially enjoyable and meaningful.”
Dr. Maddox enjoys spending his free time with his wife and young children. They like playing outdoors, visiting with family and traveling.
Dr. Maddox received his medical degree from The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He completed his residency at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA., and went on to complete a fellowship there in Cardiovascular Disease.
Dr. Andrew McCue
Dr. McCue has long aspired to be a community cardiologist. Initially exposed to medicine through his mother, who was an ER nurse, he was encouraged to dive deeper into his love of anatomy and science. From the age of 16, he knew he wanted to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor.
During his time in West Virginia, he trained in patient literacy and rural medicine. Those years taught him the importance of clear communication. He realized if a patient does not understand why care is valuable, it is more difficult to motivate that patient to be proactive about his or her health. He also described how easy it can be for doctors to get swept up in medical jargon or busy schedules and forget to slow down to make sure a patient is really on the same page. He strives to keep in mind both the medical and personal sides of a patient’s issue and bring communication to the forefront.
“Every successful patient-physician relationship is built on communication and honesty. Whether it be celebrating a milestone accomplishment or sharing difficult news, I look forward to being there to support my patients,” explains Dr. McCue.
Although Dr. McCue grew up in West Virginia, North Georgia feels like coming home to both him and his wife. Originally from a rural community, they are excited to be able to hike, fish, and get outside as a family.
Dr. McCue received his medical degree from West Virginia University School of Medicine in Morgantown, WV. He completed his residency at Emory University School of Medicine, as well as a fellowship there in Cardiovascular Disease.
To learn more about Dr. Maddox and Dr. McCue, visit harbinclinic.com/cardiology.