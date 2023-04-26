“Just remember in the winter, far beneath the bitter snows, lies the seed that with the sun’s love, in the spring becomes the rose.”
Most of us know this famous verse from the song “The Rose,” written by Amanda McBroom and sung by Bette Midler. Each time my joy seems buried beneath the frozen ground, it plays in my mind.
No matter how old we are, we endure many trying, often painful emotional times. They present themselves as we pass through every life stage. Sometimes we feel we will not make it to the other side of the pain, causing us to lose heart and will.
I was taught early that to survive agony, one must be bold enough to walk through the pain to reach happiness waiting on the other side. In other words, don’t get stuck inside suffering. It often takes enormous effort, time, and tremendous courage to endure, and it isn’t easy.
We all have different coping mechanisms for heartache, but there is more than just managing sorrow; there is victory. So, how can we be victorious over suffering?
I remember when my life spiraled into a deep, agonizing journey. Even today, when I recall such distress, tears fall. I remember the young, innocent girl who thought she would not prevail through such devastation, but I did. I was never quite the same afterward, but perhaps, some of me needed to be left behind.
Over many years, I began to walk through the days of a broken heart and soul, one step at a time. God must have just yanked me through most of those moments, pulling me to become a more secure version of the girl I once was. I gained strength, sought help, and my faith soared.
I started to understand that we gain resolve and determination through each trial, enabling us to weather the next earth-shattering event.
Forgiveness is a huge part of healing. Not only forgiving others but forgiving ourselves. However, one cannot absolve anyone without asking God to forgive us first; it just doesn’t work. When we don’t admit our errors and sins to God, we get stuck in resentment or guilt and continue to feel pain.
Often, those who promote hatred remain trapped in anguish, and therefore, bitterness grows. Many souls filled with animosity are void of the conviction and boldness to find the sun on the other side of despair.
Love heals, and hate hurts. Real simple but not easy to love those who have wounded us. However, with God, nothing is impossible. Right?
We can claim triumph over our trials when we realize what the painful experience left us. Did it leave behind empathy, resilience, and faith? Learning lessons from emotional devastation builds our character and leaves us less judgmental and more merciful of others. Did we grow from the heartache, or did we break?
Just as we count on the seed to become a rose in the spring, we must trust God to return our joy after our sadness. Relying on him to work in our souls and repair our brokenness is paramount to recovery and necessary for fulfilling His purpose for us.
Trusting our heavenly father is grown from our one-on-one relationship with the Lord. We are good with worrying, stewing, and wringing our hands but not so proficient in giving all that worry to God.
Trust me, God needs us to trust him and his timetable.
The Lord took a mighty long time to relieve my grief, but now that I look back, I sincerely needed the time. I required help, and God knew it. I was broken from debilitating depression and finally sought professional aid. Talking with someone, whether a friend, professional, or family member, is crucial to repairing our souls. Don’t be worried about what others think, be more concerned about what God thinks of you. Remember, the Lord cries when we do.
I know tomorrow can bring sorrow, but I have the skills to cope because I learned. I now have the knowledge to know that the rose is temporarily buried and will rise above the ground once God shines his light upon it.
There is a purpose for being victorious over suffering. It is simply to help others who need to be assured the snow will melt and a rose will blossom.