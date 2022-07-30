Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
The library is offering a wealth of free activities this August: after-school activities, programs for younger kids, and even options for adults.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has events for all ages, including adults. They are open their normal operating hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, Aug. 12, from 4 to 5 p.m. The tutu-clad pups will be dressed up to match the Oceans of Possibilities theme. Cuddles are free of charge.
Tween/Teen Programs
Nerf battles return on Friday, Aug. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. Kids can bring their own blaster, or use one of the library’s limited selection. Permission slips are required; see Kaytlyn for those.
Anime club will take place on Thursday, Aug. 11, and Aug. 25 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for those who love anime and Japanese culture.
Those interested will get a chance to make a watercolor galaxy painting on Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Kids who like to get their hands dirty can play with air dry clay on Tuesday, Aug. 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Adult Programs
Knit and crochet club will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2, and Aug. 16 from 10 a.m. to noon. The club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Chair yoga for adults will be held Monday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. For those with special needs, another class will be held Monday, Aug. 22, at 10:30 a.m. That class offers all the benefits of yoga with the comfortable support of a chair.
Adult paint classes will be held Friday, Aug. 12, and Aug. 26 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Cristie Whittier will be teaching participants how to paint sunflowers. Anyone interested should pre-register; no walk-ins will be accepted.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College will present a job readiness workshop on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Representatives from the college will help attendees get ready for a new job.
A CASA workshop will be held Thursday, Aug. 25, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Those who have a passion for helping others can stop by to find out how to become a court-appointed special advocate for children in foster care.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, Aug. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon. This month’s theme is “Adapt This”. Now’s the time to read the source material for popular movies and series! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack.
Family Programs
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too.