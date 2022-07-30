The library is offering a wealth of free activities this August: after-school activities, programs for younger kids, and even options for adults.

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., has events for all ages, including adults. They are open their normal operating hours, Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In