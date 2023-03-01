Locals are lucky to have the lineup of activities at the local library!
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library, 100 N. Park Ave., is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 706-624-1456 for any questions and to preregister for activities, or visit ngrl.org.
Weekly Events
On Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., those needing help with their taxes can visit the library for AARP tax prep. Those interested must make an appointment.
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids. The last class of the month, March 28, will include Toddler Talk.
On Thursdays, parents with kids ages two and under can participate in baby lapsit and sign starting at 10:30 a.m. The last class of the month, March 30, will include Baby & Me.
Also on Thursdays, those interested can take part in tai chi from 2 to 3 p.m. at the library.
On Fridays, veterans will have a chance to sit down and drink some coffee starting at 10:30 a.m. This weekly meeting is for those 18 and up.
Children’s Programs
Toddler Music & Movement will take place Wednesday, March 1 and Wednesday, March 15, starting at 10:30 a.m. Music and movement can support a child’s creative and academic development, so the library offers complete lessons. Recommended ages are preschool to first grade.
Kids kindergarten through second grade can get creative and paint with Whitney from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 3. Preregistration is required!
Kids’ story time, aimed at those kindergarten to 5th grade, will take place Thursday, March 9, March 16, 23, and 30 at 4 p.m.
Kids from third to fifth grade will get their chance to paint with Whitney from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 10. Preregistration is required!
STEAM storytime will take place on Friday, March 17 from 4 to 5 p.m. This activity is meant for those birth to fifth grade.
Teen Programs
Anime Club will take place Thursday, March 2 and Thursday, March 16 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Spend time watching anime and hanging out with other anime lovers.
The Library’s monthly NERF lock-in will take place Saturday, March 4. From 2 to 4 p.m., kids can have fun with their own NERF guns or choose from the library’s limited arsenal. A signed waiver is required.
Hi, Intrepid Heroes! Grab some dice and join Steven and Lauren Bennett for a game of Dungeons and Dragons Wednesday, March 8 and Wednesday, March 22 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Teens from 6th to 12th grade will get their chance to join Whitney and paint Thursday, March 9 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required!
Gotta catch ‘em all! Pokémon lovers rejoice — the library will host Pokémon Club on Monday, March 13 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Adult Programs
Come make new friends and play games like checkers and rummy at the library’s Adult Games and Cards activity Wednesday, March 1 and 15 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Knit and crochet club will take place Tuesday, March 7 and Tuesday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to noon. The social yarn club is open to those of any skill level, from beginners to seasoned pros.
Like to move and groove? Have some fun learning to line dance with Holly on Tuesday, March 14 at 11 a.m.
Adults will get their chance to be creative and paint with Cristie on Friday, March 24 at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Preregistration is required!
Lunch Bunch Book Club will meet Friday, March 31, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come chat about what you’ve read! Participants are encouraged to bring a sack lunch or a snack.
Family Programs
The Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall Street, will host their Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash on Thursday, March 2 from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, and there will be activities, crafts, games, and more.
Kids can read with a therapy dog on Friday, March 3, from 4 to 5 p.m. Get some puppy love and read to an adorable dog from the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
The library will be hosting Zumba classes Friday, March 10, 17, and 24 at 10:30 a.m. Those of all ages are welcome.
A parent café will take place at the library Tuesday, March 21 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Calhoun Modelers Society will meet at the library Thursday, March 9, from 4 to 6 p.m. Those who love to make models of all sorts can come by and show off their work, learn new tricks, and meet others who love modeling, too. All models and abilities welcome.