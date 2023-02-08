Savoy Automobile Museum is pleased to announce the opening of its latest temporary exhibit, Locally Owned.
Like art, appreciation for automobiles can be subjective based on personal preference toward the aesthetic, design, condition, functionality, or even social acceptance.
The Southeast is exceptionally diverse when it comes to its car culture community – prestigious private collections and Fortune 500 companies; the birthplace of NASCAR and the boom of Hollywood in the South; the industry of auto manufacturing and the logistical infrastructure of ports, trains, and interstates – the car culture community is not just surviving, it is thriving.
This exclusive exhibition series showcases great examples of original and restored automobiles owned by those who call Northwest Georgia home. Now on display are the following:
1947 Dodge Power Wagon WDX 1 Ton Custom (Private Collection)
1954 Chevrolet Corvette (Mark Wiley, Atlanta, GA)
1956 Willys Pickup (Sam Franklin’s Home Furniture Center, Cartersville, GA)
1970 Chevrolet Z28 Camaro (WW Ranch, Cartersville, GA)
1973 Ford Bronco Ranger (Rick Murphy, Cumming, GA)
1974 Pontiac Trans AM (Dennis Graham, Cartersville, GA)
1978 Pontiac Trans AM (Connie & Cecil Mann, Cartersville, GA)
2020 Ford GT (Mark Thompson, Cartersville, GA)
These cars will be on exhibit until June 4. The museum is open for visitors Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is complimentary for members. For non-member adults, the price of admission is $15, for children ages 3 to 12 it is $5, and complimentary for ages two and under. Savoy is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville.