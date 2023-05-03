Local teen with rare disease looking to the future

Ryan Haygood is just like any other teenager — at age 17, he’s looking forward to driving, college, and his bright future.
The Resaca teen has also spent his life struggling with spinal muscular atrophy, a degenerative disease that causes weakening of the muscles and degeneration of the motor neurons in his spine. Only one out of every ten thousand babies is born with the rare disease.
He started out life just like a regular child, able to move around on his own. But his mom, Melissa, said that around 18 months, she started noticing differences in his gait where he would sway back and forth when trying to run.
After seeing a neurologist in Atlanta, DNA testing revealed his diagnosis, eighteen months after Melissa noticed Ryan’s differences. The disease has continued to cause degeneration, weakening Ryan as his muscles atrophy.
“As he got older and taller, he became weaker,” said Melissa.
Ryan admitted that things have been difficult, especially finding places that are accessible to him, but is thankful to family, friends, and good Samaritans that help him get around.
“There have been some difficulties, but my family has been here to help me,” he said.
Three years ago, at age 14, Ryan lost his ability to jog. He can still walk short distances, but without halting SMA, Ryan’s condition would continue to degenerate. But thanks to a treatment Ryan was prescribed a year and a half ago, he’s seeing reversal of the disease.
Evrysdi works by helping the body make more of the survival motor neuron protein that is lacking in those with SMA. That means that not only can it slow progression of the disease, it can also improve motor function in those that take it.
“Ever since I started taking Evrysdi, I have been less tired recently and I have been feeling stronger,” Ryan said.
His mom said that previously he had had bad scoliosis but, after taking the medication for a year, it had corrected substantially. And now that he’s starting to feel better, he’s ready to look to the future.
That includes what every teenager is excited for — getting his driver’s license.
While Ryan will still need to use hand controls since his legs are still weak, he will be able to drive — and the seventeen-year-old is definitely ready to do so now that he’s got some fine motor skills back, making it easier for him to drive.
He’s also looking further ahead, to college and beyond. Ryan’s aim is to get a degree in software engineering and, down the line, start a family.
His mom, Melissa, said that for her, the most helpful part of all of it has been finding other people with the same struggles. For her, Facebook groups by affected families were helpful, as well as summer camps and conferences that they’ve attended.
“The world kind of opened up for us,” she said.
She also recommended “Life Rolls On” by Rich Ochoa and Duane Hale, written by an adult with Type III SMA.
“It made it not seem so scary,” Melissa said.
Ryan said he wanted to make sure others suffering from SMA or other similar disorders know that they’re not alone — their family and friends can really help them out. He also said that, despite everything, he can do the same things other people do.