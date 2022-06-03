Local orgs talk needs, offerings at Gordon Community Network meeting

Gordon Community Network met Thursday to chat about what organizations across the county need and have to offer.
Stacey Long, Executive Director at the Voluntary Action Center, spearheaded the meeting, chatting about what VAC has going on in the near future. The organization still needs interested partners to help stock its senior Christmas boxes.
Community organizations, businesses, churches, or others interested in partnering with VAC can attend a meeting July 14 at 9 a.m., in the dining area.
VAC is looking to expand its boxes to a quarterly effort, so that seniors can keep getting what they need throughout the year.
Those interested in partnering can email stacey.long@voluntaryactioncenter.org or call 706-629-7283.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library also made an appearance. Several staff from the library encouraged folks to go get their library cards and take advantage of the numerous programs that the library has to offer. Cards are free and can go to any Georgia resident.
Their summer reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, has also kicked off, and will run through mid-July.
The program is for all ages. Anyone who wants to participate can make an account on the Beanstack app and log books they read.
Representatives from Georgia Northwestern Technical College, Special Populations Coordinator Daizha Staples and Career Services Director Matt Bryant, talked about their Job Readiness Workshops, which cover interview attire and dos and don’ts, job search strategies including research and networking, and effective communication via email and otherwise. For more information on attending those workshops or finding resources, reach out to careerservices@gntc.edu.
The Division of Family and Children Services and Court Appointed Special Advocates were both represented. DFCS is in desperate need of foster parents, including receiving homes which places children in a home for up to 30 days until they find a more permanent placement or respite care, which involves taking fosters in on weekends or for other short stints. DFCS of Gordon County can be reached at 706-624-1200.
CASA also needs volunteers. Their volunteers help to advocate for foster kids in court and ensure that those kids are getting what they need. To get started, visit gacasa.org/become-a-volunteer.
Numerous other community organizations are also present at each meeting, which present opportunities for those organizations to collaborate, work together, and connect with the community.
The next Gordon Community Network meeting will take place Thursday, July 7 at 9 a.m. Meetings are open to all organizations and interested individuals. To connect with GCN, email gordoncommunitynetwork@gmail.com.