There’s an organization in town that seeks to radically change how people view race in America.
“While many organizations are seeking social justice, P.U.L.L. is seeking individual empowerment,” says founder Adrian Lyles. “We believe that each person is a uniquely created human being, designed with a purpose.”
The P.U.L.L. Movement, which Lyles founded in 2020 in response to tense racial frictions, doesn’t focus on racism like many social justice organizations. P.U.L.L. actually seeks to eradicate the concept of race all together.
“The organization is aimed at educating that race itself is a myth,” Lyles says. “Yes, indeed, racism is real. Racism is merely a symptom of race. Race has no biological reality, and yet permeates through American society like the Easter Bunny and Santa Clause, having real effects with no science to even support its existence.”
Lyles, a Tuscaloosa native, and his wife moved to Calhoun in 2007. Together they have two boys, ages 12 and four. When he’s not busy trying to completely dismantle the concept of race, he runs a finance practice, serving households in six different states.
What made Lyles form P.U.L.L. in 2020 was a mirror image of prior racial conflicts. Lyles describes being disturbed by the way people seemed to fall back on the same old — the way that people behaved during the 1965 Watts Riots or 1992 LA Riots.
“The same action, to solve the same problem, with no resolve,” explains Lyles. “I concluded that total dismantling of the construct of race was necessary for progress.”
That’s exactly what P.U.L.L. is working hard to do. They don’t just work to educate people on how society hasn’t always been separated by skin color, or encourage and empower individuals.
The organization also has asked for concrete steps to be taken.
“We have asked institutions to remove the question of race from public forms completely,” Lyles says. “This seems much more difficult, considering America is a race-centered society. Many are baffled how to categorize people if we don’t do so on the basis of skin color.”
Lyles points out that Black and white are not descriptors indicative of actual skin color, and that if hospital registration forms listed a litany of other colors, it would not only be more accurate, but also showcase the organization’s main point — that classification by race is ridiculous.
“We will be coordinating with other organizations that share a similar vision of eradicating race,” says Lyles. “We plan to ask leaders and organizations to foster environments that will allow people to operate outside of the dichotomy of race.”
Anyone who support P.U.L.L.’s message can do one simple thing, he says. Those who want to support the organization in working to abolish race can simply write “human” on the next form that asks for their race.
Students interested in the organization can vie for one of three cash scholarships offered by the organization. Gordon County seniors with a 3.0 or higher GPA can apply with a 500 word essay on a topic about race. Winners receive $2,000 cash and four professional counseling sessions on analysis of race, relationship counseling, career counseling, and financial counseling.
Lyles also hints to future fundraisers and merchandise, but he’s keeping that close to his chest for now. Right now the organization, which is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, is also accepting donations via its website. Those interested can also take the P.U.L.L. Pledge online.
“Just know that as long as there is a child being convinced that they must follow a script based on the color of their skin,” Lyles says, “we will be shouting from the mountain tops that there are many colors, cultures, heritages, and nationalities, yet still one human race.”
For more information on the P.U.L.L. Movement, visit letuspull.com.