Christmas is quickly approaching — and that means it’s crunch time for many local nonprofits seeking to help those in need this holiday season.
One nonprofit, Mia’s World, is looking to help catch those families that have fallen through the cracks and ensure that they have a very merry Christmas.
Mia’s World was founded in 2018, as a tribute from founders Jessica and Darrell “Tony” Reynolds to their young daughter, Mia, who was born with and continues to fight serious health issues but still maintains a love for life.
Tony says that passion to give back came from his own childhood. He grew up poor, and recalled being told, when he was eight, that they wouldn’t be able to have Christmas that year. But to young Tony’s amazement, the community showed up for his family, donating gifts and food and completely transforming their Christmas holiday.
The Red Bud High School graduate no longer lives in Calhoun, but has spent a lot of time here — he has taught several substance abuse counselor workshops in town, and that’s how he decided to expand Mia’s World to Calhoun.
“We need to take an opportunity to give back to those in need,” he said.
Ginger Floyd was one of the first volunteers for Mia’s World’s Calhoun branch, and she’s still around, putting her own time, effort, and money into the nonprofit each and every year. She tracks down supplies, donors, and families in need.
“She has been the one that has truly kept this going,” Reynolds said.
Mia’s World currently has both a Thanksgiving and Christmas program, not unlike other nonprofits in town. Their Thanksgiving programs gives out gift cards and a box of food for every family, ensuring families have a good dinner for the holiday. For Christmas, there’s also a food program — but also plenty of toys for each family’s children.
According to Floyd, they’ve helped over twenty families, slowly growing from the handful they started out with.
This growth means that they need help, for the Christmas program especially. Reynolds specifically asked for volunteers — people willing to donate their time to help them make Christmas special for those families. Other than time, he said those wanting to help can donate gift cards, toys, and nonperishable foods. For Thanksgiving, they also need gift cards and food donations, but the main focus is the big endeavor: Christmas.
Those interested in donating money can also donate via their website miasworld.org. There are no administrative fees — 100% of every donation goes back into the community.
“If we all did a little bit of something,” Reynolds said, “there would be no family in Calhoun that was in need.”
To reach out for volunteer opportunities or to find out how you can help, call Ginger Floyd at 706-264-7978 or Tony Reynolds at 678-787-9454.