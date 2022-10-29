Christmas is quickly approaching — and that means it’s crunch time for many local nonprofits seeking to help those in need this holiday season.

One nonprofit, Mia’s World, is looking to help catch those families that have fallen through the cracks and ensure that they have a very merry Christmas.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In