MLB The Show is one of the more popular video game franchises out there — and this year’s edition features music from some of Calhoun’s own.
Jordan Steele, David Butler, Jaime Olivares, and Brody Gillean met during classes at Gordon County College and Career Academy. Fast forward a few years, and they’ve not only dropped two albums, but had a track featured on MLB The Show 2023.
Their musical group, Omni !, released “NERD” just a month before the release of MLB The Show 23, and now it’s being featured alongside musical heavyweights like Juice WRLD, Wiz Khalifa, Metallica, and Phish along with a host of other diverse artists.
When Steele got the news that they’d been chosen for the game, the group wasn’t prepared — he said they’d been sitting around thinking about music video ideas when they got the call.
“I ran outside and called everyone I knew in my phone,” Steele said. “I was just jumping around in excitement.”
Omni ! draws inspiration from artists like ASAP Rocky and Tyler the Creator, with a unique, funky sound and flow that invokes Brockhampton or their management company, Active Management’s, owner Killer Mike. They’d call themselves alternative hip-hop, which hits the nail on the head.
Steele said they focus on making sure they have unique lyrics, despite some mundane, everyday life inspirations. Part of the punch in their lyrics comes from David Butler, also known as Dawvro, who Steele called a good technical rapper. His strength is metaphors, turning the everyday into something interesting.
“We like to be real,” Steele said.
Even though they just released their newest album “Peachtree” in February, the guys are already looking towards the future. Their plans right now are to drop several mixtapes over the next year, named for their DJ Brody Gillean, also known as Brody Billfold. Gillean is present at all their live shows, making sure everything runs smoothly, and the group wants to pay him back in spades.
“He was our first ever supporter, and we told him we’d take him everywhere,” Steele said.
Their friendship with each other is the real magic behind Omni ! — Steele and Butler agreed that it’s been the best part of the whole thing, too.
“For me, it’s being able to see each other a lot now,” said Butler.
Their writing sessions are just four friends bouncing ideas off each other, and their recent travels and performances have been the same — four friends, getting a chance to do something that a lot of people only ever dream of. Steele encouraged others to keep trying towards their dreams, no matter how far-fetched they might seem.
“Believe in yourself — that corny message,” Steele said. “Keep going.”
And, of course, the guys also wanted to shout out their moms for their support.
Right now, Omni ! has two albums streaming on Spotify and Apple Music — their debut album “DOPEBOYS” and newest album “Peachtree.” Their music videos can be found on YouTube and fans can keep up with them on their Instagram, @omnibsr.