Local musicians featured on MLB The Show 23

MLB The Show is one of the more popular video game franchises out there — and this year’s edition features music from some of Calhoun’s own.

Jordan Steele, David Butler, Jaime Olivares, and Brody Gillean met during classes at Gordon County College and Career Academy. Fast forward a few years, and they’ve not only dropped two albums, but had a track featured on MLB The Show 2023.

