Local musician has sights set on Nashville

There’s a name you might just want to remember in the future — and that’s Sean Christian Whorton.
The thirty-year-old Calhoun resident has recently had his sights set on Nashville like many delving into country music. With one single already out and four more on the horizon, he’s certainly working hard to hit it big.
“I’m just trying to do it a different way, my way, and put Calhoun, Georgia on the map,” Whorton said.
Whorton didn’t start out as a musician — though his uncle taught him about music and poetry as a young man, he was a college athlete right up until he tore his ACL, ending his basketball career. He graduated, got a good job, and made himself a living, putting music on the back burner after his uncle’s death in 2015.
But when he turned 30, Whorton decided it was time to follow his passions.
“I’m just going to be unapologetically me and see where this music takes me,” he said.
Whorton has full belief that he has what it takes to make it big — he says he knows he has some polishing to do but that he’s on his way to becoming a megastar.
“The hardest part is being patient and waiting on your big break,” said Whorton.
And what’s the plan once he’s famous? Whorton wants to come right back home to Gordon County and give back to the community. He talked about toy drives, shoe drives, scholarship funds — and more.
“It is going to be bananas,” he said.
His first song, “Love Didn’t Make Her Leave”, netted over thirty thousand views in its first three weeks. The music video for that song showcases locations all over Gordon County, from Resaca to Plainville.
“It captures who and what we stand for and the good possibilities in this small town,” said Whorton.
Inspired by artists like Merle Haggard and Sam Cooke as well as other old bluegrass, country, and soul artists, Whorton hopes to bring something special to the country music scene — a piece of himself. He wants to talk not only about love and loss, but also his own beliefs, addiction, and about the current divisive climate.
“I’m just putting my heart and soul on the line,” he said.
Whorton also has plans to release four more songs in 2023. “Rockstar”, “Caroline”, “Grandma, I Miss You”, and “Lord Break These Chains off of Me” will all be released throughout the year.
Stream “Love Didn’t Make Her Leave” by Sean Christian on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music, Distrokid, and Tidal — and find the official video on YouTube.