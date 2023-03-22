Local men's ministry calls Prater Lake home

A wishful thought on kayak trip eventually led Thomas Hallman down a road in life he never saw himself on.

“I was taking a kayak trip with down the Coosawattee River with Charlie Williams,” Hallman said. “That night we camped in a corn field, and I remember saying to him ‘wouldn’t this be great, if there were an opportunity like this for other men?’ I was just thinking that ... we’re all just doing the best we can with our families and our work. Wouldn’t it be great to go away for a while and have some quiet time and some good fellowship? There’s just something special about that.”

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In