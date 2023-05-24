Local library kicks off summer reading program

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library has officially kicked off its Summer Reading Program.

Registration is open now for the program, which challenges kids, teens, and adults to read over the summer for a chance to win several prizes. Participants must complete their challenge by July 14.

