Local library kicks off summer reading program

The Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library has officially kicked off its Summer Reading Program.
Registration is open now for the program, which challenges kids, teens, and adults to read over the summer for a chance to win several prizes. Participants must complete their challenge by July 14.
Kids from birth to fifth grade must read or be read to for 12 hours. They are not required to review books. Teens from sixth to twelfth grade must read sixteen hours and write a book review. Adults age 18 and up must read 20 hours and write two book reviews. Reading out loud to younger children counts for both teens and adults.
Those interested can sign up through Beanstack by visiting ngrl.beanstack.org and choosing “Register an individual or family”. The challenge can also be completed on the Beanstalk Tracker app, available on the App Store and Google Play, or via paper log available at the library’s 100 N Park Avenue location.
All challenges must be completed by Friday, July 14. Paper logs must be turned in by the time the library closes at 6 p.m.
Grand prize winners in each age group will be notified by July 29, and winners can pick up their prizes between July 29 and September 30.
During the summer, the library will also offer free family programs each Thursday at 2 p.m. at the GEM Theatre. The June 15 program will be held at the Harris Arts Center.
Programs include
♦ Animal Adventures on June 8,
♦ Ben Roy’s Science Zone on June 15,
♦ science program Talewise on June 22,
♦ storyteller Jerry G. White on June 29,
♦ magician Arthur Atsma on July 6,
♦ and storyteller Josie Bailey on July 13.
For more information on the library’s summer events and reading program, visit ngrl.org/srp2023.