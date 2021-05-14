Since 2009, Keller Williams agencies across the United State and Canada have been shutting down for a day to give back.
On Thursday, agents from Premier North Georgia, 204 N. Wall St., spent the day lending a hand to local causes to mark this year's Keller Williams Red Day.
"It's a chance for our agents to come together as a team and help out around the community," Owner and agent Justin Childress said.
Agencies from all over the area combined efforts this year with the Calhoun office teaming up with agents in West Cobb, Cartersville and Rome by donating time and materials to six different sites with work from over 350 agents.
Childress and his agents spend the afternoon lending a hand at the Voluntary Action Center, 343 S. Wall St., sorting clothing and food.