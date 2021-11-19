A Gordon Central High School student has made his illustrative debut in a new children’s book.
Aiden Long has been interested in drawing his entire life. He draws alien guns, animated cartoons, ocean animals, and movie scenes in comic book format, adding his own creative flair to well-known media by transforming characters into dinosaurs.
“Since I was young, I’ve known how to draw,” Aiden said.
This led to a longstanding interest in his artwork from everyone who came across it. Throughout his whole academic career, teachers have been keeping his artwork, never wanting to throw it away.
He’s even had brushes with Pixar, writing to them about movie ideas and getting love and support in response. In a letter, they recommended animation classes to take in college, suggested an internship in the future, and sent him plenty of autographed posters.
“They were incredibly supportive of Aiden,” his mother, Brandy Long, said.
Brandy recalls getting folders back at the end of the school year full of Aiden’s work. Others who know Aiden’s artwork have submitted him to various contests, trying to make sure the young artist’s work is known.
One fateful submission, however, made it into the right hands at the right time.
“I didn’t really think much of it,” said Brandy of the offer to submit her son’s work to Charlie’s Port.
The publisher saw Aiden’s artwork and, at age eighteen, Aiden is a published illustrator.
Through publisher Charlie’s Port, they got to speak with the book’s author Elias Mask and the other illustrators, who are from all over the world. Artists involved come from America, Canada, India, and the United Arab Emirates, with several hailing from here at home in Georgia.
Written by Mask at age 10, “Alien Invasion” is a sci-fi comedy featuring main character Elias and his telepathic pet rabbit, Snowball, as they try to save their home from the titular alien invasion.
Aiden, with his love of alien guns, was a perfect candidate to draw alien guns for the book. He worked to submit five drawings, and three were selected to be featured.
Mary Claire Branton, artistic director at Charlie’s Port, worked closely with the artists, allowing them to speak to one another as well as to Mask. In the future, Branton also plans to schedule a book signing for Aiden, where fans can meet the illustrator, buy a copy of the book, and get his signature.
“She was incredibly supportive of Aiden,” Brandy said.
As of early November, the young man whose art has captivated everyone who knows him is published internationally, and is sure to captivate that many more.
“He’s definitely an interesting boy,” said Brandy.
You can find “Alien Invasion” at Barnes and Noble or Amazon. Proceeds from the book will go towards hospice programs for children with medical trauma. For more information, contact Steven Blaylock at 662-377-3613 or visit charliesport.org.