Calhoun Woman’s Club honored five Youths of the Month at their Feb. 10 meeting.
Both Calhoun High School and Sonoraville High School have named their YOTM candidates for both January and February as they did not name candidates last month.
The Calhoun Woman's Club Youths of the Month for Sonoraville High School are Arturo Pintor for January and Luke White for February.
Pintor was nominated for Youth of the Month by the SHS Counseling office and admin team. He is a member of this year's class of the Gordon County Youth Leadership program. He is also a member of SkillsUSA and is a mentor for the SHS Sources of Strength team.
“The moment I met him, he made an impact on me,” said SHS counselor Stephanie Caudell.
Pintor is currently interning with Advent Health Gordon and works part-time at RAK outfitters. He is planning to attend Berry College after graduation.
White was nominated for Youth of the Month by the SHS Counseling office and admin team.
“He’s an amazingly polite and gracious person,” Caudell said.
White is currently working at North Georgia National Bank and plays on the SHS golf team. He is also the SHS STAR student for the Class of 2022. After graduation, White plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in business management with an emphasis on finance.
Calhoun High School's Youths of the Month are Anna Brannon for January and Carlos Orozco for February.
Brannon is an outstanding student who demonstrates leadership, hard work, and humbleness. She leads by example in the classroom and beyond. Brannon is captain of the Calhoun High School majorette line, a member of the Lady Jackets soccer team, and a member of multiple student organizations.
“She’s a silent leader,” said CHS counselor Kendra Arnold.
She is currently working towards her CNA (certified nursing assistant) certification, and is also a Work Based Learning Student. After high school, Brannon plans to attend Mercer University and pursue a degree in education.
Orozco is a hardworking student who exemplifies determination, kindness, and respect for others. He is a role model for other students, and he demonstrates what it takes to be a successful student athlete by challenging himself in the areas of academics and athletics.
“Carlos is such a genuinely nice young man,” Arnold said.
Orozco played varsity football for CHS, and he is a member of the varsity soccer team. He recently passed his state board certification to become a CNA (certified nursing assistant). After high school, Orozco will be attending Dalton State College where he will pursue his bachelor's degree in nursing while playing soccer for Roadrunners.
Calhoun High School also noted that it would like to thank the Calhoun Woman's Club for their continued support of the outstanding students in our community.
The February Youth of the Month for Gordon Central High School is Matthew Spence, who was nominated by his teacher Elizabeth Parrott.
Spence is a hard worker and also has a genuine love of math and enjoys the challenges AP Calculus, which Parrott teaches, can present.
“Matthew is always upbeat and his positivity is contagious in the classroom,” said Parrott.
She described Spence as witty, kind and a joy to be around, as well as someone who can share his knowledge with others without being boastful. Spence is also described as having an outstanding work ethic and striving for excellence in all aspects in his life. He will be attending University of Georgia in the Fall.
Calhoun Woman’s Club honors three Youths of the Month each month, one from each local high school.