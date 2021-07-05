The Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation recently announced the award of two spring grants totaling $4,000 to local organizations.
The Foundation has awarded $798,856 through their competitive grants program since 2005.
“The two organizations that received spring grants are cornerstones of our community and strengthen our support services network,” said Kristy S. Brown, Chair of the Foundation’s local affiliate. “Their projects not only help individuals and families become stable and more successful, but they serve the greater good and contribute to the quality of life of everyone who lives and works here in Gordon County.”
For example, the Foundation awarded a $1,500 grant to New Echota United Methodist Church to support their thirteenth “Christmas in July” event.
“With COVID, the need for school related items was lessened last year, but we still provided a range of necessities to over 110 pre-selected families — book bags with a few school supplies, hygiene products, dental health items, food gift cards, etc.,” said Rosellen Burns, who manages and directs the effort. “The recipients are identified by family advocates at both school systems. Several of the items help the children be better prepared for school so they can be successful academically, but we also assist the families with much-needed household supplies, as well. We were also able to collect new socks and underwear, which we divided among the schools in both of our systems to be given out as needed.”
According to Burns, last year’s event served 188 adults and 280 children.
“It’s a collaboration,” she continued. “Last year, 20 churches, 7 local businesses, 10 resource agencies, and 49 volunteers worked together to serve these families. Helping people and loving people — that’s what Christmas in July is all about.”
The Foundation also awarded a $2,500 grant to the Family Resource Center of Gordon County to support their annual fundraiser, “An Evening of Love and Laughter.” The event is scheduled for October 23 at 209 on Wall Street in Calhoun.
Angela White, Executive Director of the Family Resource Center noted that this will be the tenth anniversary of “An Evening of Love and Laughter” and will feature hypnotist, William Mitchell as the headliner.
“The evening will host a dinner, entertainment, silent auction, and raffles, with all proceeds going to help support over 700 families in Gordon County with parenting skills education and understanding of child development.” she added. “This year, our premier sponsor is Owen Security Solutions,” remarked White. “We hope to raise around $30,000, which will make a tremendous impact on this program.
“The grant will help us raise the much-needed money we need to continue to serve the families of Gordon County,” said White. “We are very appreciative of the support that the Foundation has given to this event over the past nine years.”
The Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, conducts two grant cycles each year. The Foundation’s main focus is working with individuals and families throughout Northwest Georgia to simplify and enhance giving, estate planning, and tax planning by offering a variety of fund types. The Foundation also promotes charitable giving by connecting people to nonprofits and civic projects that may be of interest to them. To learn more about the Foundation, contact David Aft, President of the Foundation, at (706) 275-9117.