For the 13th year, several local churches, businesses and individuals have combined efforts to make the year a little brighter for their neighbors.
This year’s Christmas in July collaboration was held this past Saturday and 102 local families — including 115 adults and 268 children — were pre-selected to be helped.
Over 100 volunteers pitched in at various times.
Each family was gifted a health care kit, toothpaste, toothbrushes, a dental care bag, a personal hygiene bag, disinfectant wipes, masks, toilet paper, feminine products, razors, shaving cream, diapers, shampoo, conditioner, bath soaps, bedding, towels, cleaning supplies, Bibles, back packs with school supplies and other goodies.
Families were also provided with gift cards to use at local grocery stores.
Also, both local school systems were presented with boxes of supplies, including new underwear, socks, shoes and clothing to be given to children in need by school social workers.
Grants supplies by dozens of organizations, churches and businesses helped with this year’s efforts, including a $1,000 from North Georgia Electric and $1,500 from the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
Coordinators include Sandi Dillard, Vickie Spence, Mary Sterling, Jan Drexler, Anne Barton, Judy McEntyre, Pam Treglown, Rosellen Burns and Heather Moss.