Local crime victims remembered with Ribbons for a Reason

In early April, members of Gordon County Child Advocacy Center tied the first ribbons to BB&T Park’s fence in honor of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

 Contributed

Through this month, members of the community are invited to help Gordon County Child Advocacy Center honor and remember local victims of crime.

Early this month, CAC and Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office (DVO) launched Ribbons for a Reason at BB&T Park downtown. This month-long project invites community members to tie ribbons to the fence at the park in honor and remembrance of crime victims.

