Local crime victims remembered with Ribbons for a Reason

Through this month, members of the community are invited to help Gordon County Child Advocacy Center honor and remember local victims of crime.
Early this month, CAC and Gordon County Domestic Violence Outreach Office (DVO) launched Ribbons for a Reason at BB&T Park downtown. This month-long project invites community members to tie ribbons to the fence at the park in honor and remembrance of crime victims.
Inspired by National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, which runs April 23 to 29 this year, the project seeks to raise awareness and show solidarity. This follows the 2023 theme set out by the US Office for Victims of Crime, “Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.”
“We try to do something every Victims’ Rights Week but this year what we really wanted to do was bring in all the awareness in regards to domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault,” said Beth Peters with DVO.
CAC and DVO have plenty of different ribbons for participants to choose from. Different color ribbons represent different crimes: navy blue for child abuse, black for murder victims, purple for domestic violence, and teal for sexual assault. People are encouraged to go tie their ribbons on the park fence, and share it on social media with the hashtag #RibbonsforaReason to keep things going.
“We would like to encourage everyone to come down and do that,” Peters said.
Anyone interested in participating can contact CAC at 706-602-2184 to get their ribbons, or reach out to DVO via Facebook or phone at 706-625-5586.