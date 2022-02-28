The Red Cross showed up at Calhoun First United Methodist Church on Monday to try and help ease the national blood shortage.
Per the Red Cross, donations have been down 10% since March 2020, with especially large drops in college and high school blood drive.
"The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care," said the organization on its website. "Doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments."
While donations are down overall, sometimes there's a superstar who just doesn't shy away from helping out.
Robert Walter is one such superstar. He's known by name at the Red Cross, per Jennifer Reedy. Walter has been donating for years now - since the 80s.
Walter's own account of his first donation is not glamorous or self-aggrandizing.
"I don't really know, to be honest with you," he said. "I gave my first pint in San Antonio, Texas, to get out of doing anything for half a day."
Since that first donation, Walter has just kept coming back. His Feb. 28 donation marks number 357. At one pint per donation, that means that Walter has given 44.625 gallons of blood.
"And all at once too," he joked.
He also says that he feels great after his donations, too.
"So far I have not caught the ground," said Walter.
There are several types of blood donation that the Red Cross offers. Most donations are whole blood donations, which can be done every 56 days and up to six times per year. Those interested must be 16 years old or older and at least 110 pounds.
Power Red donations allow those who are eligible to donate two units, or two pints, all at once. These can happen every 112 days, up to three times per year. Male donors must be 17 and at least 5'1" and 130 pounds. Female donors must be 19 and at least 5'5" and 150 pounds.
Platelet donations can be done every seven days, to a maximum of 24 times per year. Those interested must be 17 years old and 110 pounds.
AB Elite plasma donations are plasma donations for those with AB type blood, the plasma of which can be used on patients of any blood type. These can be done every 28 days, up to 13 times per year. Donors must be 17 years old and at least 110 pounds.
Some individuals are not able to donate - those who are not feeling well or are otherwise ill on the day of their donation are ineligible, as well as those on certain medications such as antibiotics, those with some recent vaccines, individuals with low iron levels, and people who have traveled to some countries outside the U.S. Other specific restrictions also apply.
Those interested in giving blood can visit redcrossblood.org to find a local blood drive.