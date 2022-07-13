Local authors release new mystery novel

Danny and Wanda Pelfrey are offering local residents a head start in snatching a copy of their new mystery novel, “A Night to Remember.”
The Pelfreys will be making available and signing special author’s copies in Adairsville at Peacock Junction Antique Mall from 11 a.m. till 3 p.m. on August 6. They will be at the Bartow History Museum Gift Shop in Cartersville noon till 4 p.m. on Aug. 13.
The month-long launch will continue with events at Dogwood Books in Rome from 1 p.m. till 3 p.m. on Aug. 20 and at Lighthouse Christian Bookstore in Calhoun 11 a.m. to p.m. on Aug. 27.
“A Night to Remember” is the sixth mystery novel authored by the Pelfreys set in Adairsville. All but the first book have been published by traditional publisher, CrossLink, in Rapid City, South Dakota. The official date for release is September 3, but, by a special arrangement with the publisher, the pre-release launch events are possible.
In addition to the mystery novels, the Pelfreys have authored several non-fiction books including Danny’s “Life in Adairsville” and Wanda’s “Making the Most of your Child’s Teachable Moments”. Danny spent forty-five years as a minister while Wanda taught Montessori school for more than twenty years. After many years in other parts of the country, they returned to Adairsville where they now reside.
The Pelfrey’s believe it is appropriate for local readers to get a jump on obtaining “A Night to Remember” since it is set here in our lovely North Georgia hills. The protagonists are Riley Gordan, a beautiful and personable law student and her older brother Kirby, a former police detective. Now living in Adairsville in a converted Church building, the siblings, due to a love for people, tend to find themselves involved in some rather dangerous circumstances.
The storyline of “A Night to Remember” is the account of “Nate and the Kid.” Nate is an older gentleman and former major league baseball player who is running for county commissioner. “The Kid” is the child he adores and the victim of a kidnapping plot.
Vickie McEntire, the 2018 Georgia Author of the Year in children’s book division, wrote after reviewing the manuscript: “…A thread weaves together politics, kidnapping, a murder, a green Kia, and a cat named Max. Danny and Wanda Pelfrey, authors of “A Night to Remember,” have created a page-turning story to remember filled with ample characters that reveal important spiritual principles of wisdom, grace, and strength.”
The Pelfrey’s are looking forward to greeting old friends and meeting new ones as they introduce their new book.