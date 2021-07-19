Local author releases new novel

A local author recently released a new novel. Janice Hunt's "Anchored: Closing Life-Challenge" is now available for sale.
The book is a work of Christian fiction, and can be purchased via various popular online booksellers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, as well as Apple Books.
In the book, Hunt says she develops "foundational truths that rule, in a crew of retirees who want to leave a legacy of love. Themes entwine to grow your understanding of receiving good counsel, forgiving others, selfless love and prayer," and "expands the biblical understanding of the Anchor of the soul and adds dimension to heroes of faith."
Retired from an administrative career in assisted living after 25 years, Hunt is a pastor's wife and mother to three sons whose families all serve in ministry.