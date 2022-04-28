The Calhoun Area Writers Group is proud to announce the launching of Mandy L. Cantrell’s book "Trace’s Notebook 87-88."
This marks the second “Trace” book for Cantrell, who published Trace’n the Devil in 2021.
“I am really excited about this new book!" said Cantrell. "Many of my readers had questions after the first one so I hope to quench some of that curiosity while adding some new mystery elements!”
While "Trace’n the Devil" is told through the eyes of a young girl who falls for an older boy with a dark secret, "Trace’s Notebook 87-88" follows that same young boy—Trace, the year before it all happened. This story is told through the boy’s own words in this notebook style journal where he keeps all of his dark secrets.
Set in the 1980’s in the fictional small town of Fairview, many readers will find themselves reminiscing about their own school days. Fans are already referring to "Trace’s Notebook 87-88" as “relatable” and “a real page turner.” One review says, “I read it all in one hour; each page kept me wanting more!”
In addition to her “Trace” books, Cantrell has published several short stories including, “Perry’s Gift”, “Super Chicken and the Wild Bunch”, “Pen Pal (A Reflection)”, and “Ventures of Fruitless Wanders (The Attraction of a Simp)”. Her long awaited novel Spiderflies is set for release this summer.
Cantrell is the Vice President of the Calhoun Area Writers and lives in Adairsville with her husband Heath and son Johnny. She grew up in Bartow County, graduating from Adairsville High School, class of 1993. She is a proud member of the Adairsville Sans Souci and the CAW critique group.
Be sure to join Mandy L. Cantrell on May 7th, at the BBQ & Blues festival in Adairsville, where she will be kicking off her book tour! Cantrell will have both books available for purchase as well as “Trace” themed merchandise. Be sure to sign up for the drawing at her booth for a chance to win a free signed copy of her book or enter for the grand prize (with purchase), a mystery bag of 80’s and Trace inspired goodies!
Follow "Mandy L. Cantrell author" on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok as well as her Amazon Author’s page.