Local author publishes her first book

Millicent Flake found herself experiencing a variety of emotions in 2019 when she retired after more than twenty years as a school media specialist.
She realized that the transition to retirement was much like other times of change in her life, such as leaving home for college, getting married and having a baby. As she began delving into the Bible to see how biblical characters faced changes in their lives, she found many common threads which were helpful in her own life changes.
The result is her first book, Moving Beyond: Journeying through Life's Changes. Each chapter looks at how ten men and women in the Bible coped with challenges in their lives, along with personal stories and questions for reflection.
Millicent Flake and her husband Keith live in an old house in Sugar Valley. She is a regular contributor to Calhoun Magazine and Dalton Living Magazine and writes a devotional blog at Under the Magnolia Tree (www.maflake.com).
Join Millicent on Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m. at the Harris Arts Center for a book launch as she shares her journey to publication and signs books. She will also be signing books at the Lighthouse Christian Bookstore on Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Her books are available at the Lighthouse, Pintage, Gifts of Seasons, Country Friends, and Books by Vickie at The Shop at Our Place and on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.