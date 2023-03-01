Local author publishes her first book

Author Millicent Flake will host a book signing at the Harris Arts Center Sunday, March 5 at 3 p.m.

 Contributed

Millicent Flake found herself experiencing a variety of emotions in 2019 when she retired after more than twenty years as a school media specialist.

She realized that the transition to retirement was much like other times of change in her life, such as leaving home for college, getting married and having a baby. As she began delving into the Bible to see how biblical characters faced changes in their lives, she found many common threads which were helpful in her own life changes.

