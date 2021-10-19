Local author makes literary debut with "Trace'n the Devil"

The Calhoun Area Writers Group is proud to announce the launching of Trace’n the Devil, a novella, by Mandy L. Cantrell.
This marks the literary debut for Cantrell. The novella is already gaining rave reviews on Amazon where it is available on eBook and paperback. Amber Nagle says, “Cantrell weaves an easy-to-read, coming-of-age story that explores innocence and what’s on the other side of childhood.”
Another reader says, “Cantrell knocked it out of the park with this debut! Fun read and absolute page turner.”
Cantrell has two previously published short stories: Perry’s Gift and Super Chicken and the Wild Bunch.
She is the Vice President of the Calhoun Area Writers and lives in Gordon County with her husband Heath Cantrell and son Johnny. She grew up in Bartow County, graduating from Adairsville High School, class of 1993.
Trace’n the Devil is about a young girl who falls for an older boy with a dark secret. In this timeless tale of young love, the story examines the equal allure of lightness to darkness and the delicate balance that lies between the two.
Set in the 1980s in the fictional small town of Fairview, many readers will find themselves remembering their high school days. Mysterious, and surprising, this story is sure to thrill!
Be sure to join Mandy L. Cantrell on Oct. 29, from 5 to 9 p.m., at the Sans Souci Library in Historic Adairsville, for her book launch. Cantrell will speak on the release of her new book as well as sign copies.
There will be books available for sale, refreshments, a door prize, swag bags for those who pre-order online, and a special gift for all attendees. This is a free event.