The Calhoun-Gordon County AARP Chapter members are finding ways to implement their local projects that came to an abrupt end in March 2020 due to CORVID-19.
Local AARP members know that if they do good and volunteer, they feel good.
The first members of AARP were retired educators. With that in mind, the local Chapter sent each of the fifteen public schools in Gordon County a thank you/appreciation card for Teacher’s Appreciation Week, May 3 through May 7.
The local Chapter of AARP helps lift the spirits of the nursing homes residents. The local nursing homes were contacted and arrangements were made to take items to them.
In March, a group of AARP volunteers took “a pot of gold" refreshments to the residents and staff at Calhoun Health Care Nursing Home. In May, another group of local AARP members, took red and white roses and hand wipes to the residents and staff at Gordon Health and Rehabilitation Nursing Home. These were given just in time for Mother’s Day.
To Continue up lifting, local AARP members will write postcards to the nursing homes residents and staff, becoming pen-friends. Hopefully the messages will put a smile on their faces.
Reading and storytelling at the Boys’ and Girls’ Club are activities some of the local Chapter members participate in. Calhoun-Gordon County AARP volunteers are friends of the public library. They collaborate with the staff and help with projects that benefit the community.
This September, AARP in-person meetings will resume. All seniors 50 and older can help improve the community by joining the local AARP Chapter and sharing their talents.
The Calhoun-Gordon County AARP Chapter is open to all seniors and is nongovernmental and nonpartisan. Calhoun-Gordon County AARP Chapter adheres to AARP’s motto, “To serve, not to be served,"