What started as an idea at Gordon Central High School became a reality Wednesday afternoon with the dedication of the newest Little Free Library.
Joined by county officials and Calhoun Home Depot employees, several GCHS staff members and students unveiled their recent project at Harold “Ooky” Faith Memorial Park off Public Safety Drive to encourage readers of all ages to share the books they love with others.
Located between the playground and walking trail near the park's parking lot, the library was built and installed by GCHS Construction students who will also handle future maintenance and upkeep of the structure.
Little Free Library is a worldwide organization where libraries can be registered and mapped online to be found by readers from all over whether they live in the community or are simply visiting.
"It's not just here ... these are all over," GCHS Media Specialist Sheri Pruitt said. "How it works is ... you take a book and you bring a book back."
Pruitt said she initially contacted Gordon County Parks and Recreation Director Craig Sparks who said he'd love to help, but advised the use of property would have to be approved elsewhere.
"He said, 'oh by the way, you're going to have to talk to the County Commissioners,'" Pruitt recalled. "That was a little out of my comfort zone, but they were so nice to deal with."
Installation of the library was unanimously approved to be installed on county property by members of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners back in mid-February.
"After we got approval I talked to Coach (Bo) Dooley, the construction teacher at Gordon Central, and he said 'yes, we would live to make it,'" Pruitt said.
Materials for the project were supplied by the Calhoun Home Depot store.
Also key in the Little Library project's realization were members of the GCHS Library Advisory Group.
"They have been behind this the whole way," Pruitt said. "Being my sounding board, getting donations -- all of these books are donated by students and teachers."
According to Pruitt, a pair of local students visiting the park unknowingly became the new library's first users just prior to the structure's dedication, each taking a book to read.
"We already had a couple of students from Belwood who came by a few minutes ago," Pruitt said. "Each got a book, and hopefully they'll bring one back."
Among those on had at Wednesday's dedication were Gordon County Parks and Recreation Director Craig Sparks, GCUS Construction students Michael Weeks and Yahir Suarez, GCHS Library Advisory Group member Samantha Ruiz, County Commissioner Kevin Cunningham, GCHS Library Advisory Group member Keean Sexton, County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, GCHS Media Specialist Sheri Pruitt, County Commissioner Bruce Potts, Gordon Central Construction Teacher Bo Dooley, and from Calhoun Home Depot Jen Gwin, Store Manager Jamie Curry, Kristen Sumner, Hannah Coleman, and Kylee Zulueta.
To find more Little Free Libraries, visit littlefreelibrary.org online.