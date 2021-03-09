Greetings Readers! I’d like to share some goings-on at the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library.
Our biggest bit of news is that we are now accepting returns at our library! You can bring back your library books and movies to the Calhoun branch on any Monday, Wednesday or Friday during Curbside Service - 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
We are making your safety and our staff’s safety of paramount importance, so book returns will be contactless. Simply show up at the library during the aforementioned hours, and drop your library materials into one of the provided tubs (set up outside next to the Curbside pickup table).
After we quarantine your materials, a staff member will check-in the books and movies that you dropped off, and they will be removed from your account.
Meanwhile, we are offering Curbside Service Monday-Friday, we are churning out new digital programming on Social Media (for all ages), and we can always assist you with library card renewals, signing up for a library card or accessing our free eBooks and eAudiobooks.
We want your calls and emails, and we’re ready to serve you. Please keep an eye on ngrl.org/curbside for the most up-to-date Curbside hours.
To reach the Calhoun branch, please call us at 762-219-9064 or 706-624-1456; or drop us a line at help.calhoun@ngrl.org. Stay tuned for more soon.