Library to host flurry of January events

As the calendar turns over to a new year, the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., will offer a whole host of activities for all ages.
January’s library class and event calendar has no shortage of variety to suit all tastes and time and days to fit all schedules.
Preschool to third grade
For the little ones, will host Noni’s Nook Story Time for children of all ages Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 10:30 a.m., as well as every first Tuesday of each month. Children can sing, hear stories and participate in crafts. All aspects of in-person programming are subject to change based on health crisis guidelines and procedures.
The library will also host First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn — a musical development lesson for preschool through first grade students — Wednesday, Jan. 5, from 10:30 to 11 a.m. That class takes place the first Wednesday of each month throughout the year.
Tiny Tot Movie Time will be Thursday, Jan. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a blanket and cuddle buddy and watch an educational movie geared towards the littlest library patrons. Also a reoccurring event, Tiny Tot Movie Time takes place the first Thursday of each month.
Read with a Therapy Dog on Friday, Jan. 7, from 4 to 5 p.m., helps little ones build their confidence in a judgment-free setting. Free doggie cuddles are included.
Is your child wishing for show this winter? They can make their own show on Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Test five different recipes for fake snow and dress to get messy. Tweens and teens are also welcome.
Finally, gather with other mothers and learn the basics of baby sign language at Baby Lap & Sign on Wednesday, Jan. 12, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.
Fourth through eighth grade
Beginning Jan. 5, the library hosts Tween-Out-Loud, each Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. for a snack and fidget pack during a reading of The Tales of Beedle the Bard.
Kicking off Jan. 6, the library hosts Drama Club the first Thursday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m., for improv, games and stage skills practice.
Bring your favorite Nerf weapon — or use one of the library’s — for snacks and a battle with other students 6th through 12th grade at Nerf Lock-in on Jan. 7, and every first Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Hang out with super fans for anime culture and a movie at Anime Club, Jan. 13, from 4 to 5 p.m. and every second Thursday of each month.
Art-Zentangle on Friday, Jan. 21, from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m., combines doodles and bold patterns with relaxation to bring peace and beauty into your day.
Finally, a Harry Potter Movie Marathon begins Monday, Jan. 24, and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 2, with one movie each day ahead of a huge Harry Potter Book Night on Thursday, Feb. 3.
Adult
For adults, Restorative Yoga with Judy Peterson kicks off Thursday, Jan. 6, from, and again on Thursday, Jan. 20, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
Head to the library for an adult Painting Class with Christie Whittier, Tuesday, Jan. 11, from 10:30 to noon, and another class on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at the same time. Classes limited to 12 students and patrons must pre-register by calling the library at 706-624-1456.
Need to improve your computer skills? Computer Basics with Brian on Thursday, Jan. 27, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. might be the answer. The introductory class will teach logging in, finding files, folder us and other basic skills.
Finally, bring a sack lunch and gather to enjoy book club fun themed “Living Your Best Life” at the Lunch Bunch Book Club on Friday, Jan. 28, from noon to 1 p.m.
For more information about these and other upcoming events, visit ngrl.org/locations/calhoun-gordon/ or call 706-624-1456. The library is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, and 2 to 6 p.m. each week.