Since 2012, Laramie Rodriguez has been one of the library’s greatest frequenters.
The staff knows him by sight (and probably by voice because of all the calls we made to him during Curbside Service!). His favorite book genre is Fantasy, and he can certainly discuss the finer points of J.R.R. Tolkien’s works with you.
I had the pleasure to interview this bibliophage to learn more about him as a reader and a patron.
Question: How do you use the library from home?
Laramie Rodriguez: I place books on hold and search for titles I might like to read at gapines.org. I also visit ngrl.org to establish the operating hours that our library offers.
Q: What is the first thing you want to do now that the library has reopened?
Laramie: Take my kids to Storytime; spend more time in the library digging up good books.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Laramie: Reading opens up your imagination and enriches your vocabulary. The library is such a marvelous resource because it houses the books that have taken me on so many adventures.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Laramie: Religious, The Holy Bible; Secular, "The Lord of the Rings” trilogy (I’ve read it about three times in English and I’m almost done reading it in Spanish!).
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Laramie: “How To Worship a King" written by Zach Neese and published by Charisma House.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Laramie: J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and Clive Cussler
