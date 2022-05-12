Since 2015, Laura has been one of the library’s greatest frequenters.
Her patronage continued right through the pandemic, via curbside service, and now that we have opened the doors again she is a familiar sight each week- picking up books or tutoring students. Laura knows the staff by name and loves to stop for a chat to check in with her library family.
Below is an interview I conducted with her recently:
Question: Tell us a little about yourself.
Laura Lynn: I am a single, simple, energetic person who loves being outdoors in God’s gorgeous creation: going on walks, reading, or cleaning and organizing. I am an early riser and love to be up before the sun to catch the peacefulness of morning. I grew up going to UGA Bulldog games (first as a toddler in bloomers), so college football is a part of my life as well. My closest family members are all UGA alumni (as am I!) It brings me joy to make cards, notes, and gifts for others to help them feel loved. I am an elementary school teacher and my days are filled with instructing and being on my feet (or on my knees) helping students; so my evenings and weekends are more relaxed to build up energy needed for the coming day. Reading is my escape since I don’t watch television. My current desire to read shocks my mom because when I was in elementary school reading was not my favorite thing to do! I preferred catching fireflies, riding my bike, making mud pies, and playing sports. However, the Pizza Hut Book It competition helped me read more and more, and I soon came to enjoy it!
Q: How do you use the library from home?
Laura: Some people go shopping on Amazon or at the mall, but I go shopping via the library’s online PINES catalog. I am so appreciative of the kindhearted, hardworking staff members who assist me and help get precious books in my hands! I have frequented the library for fun activities during the Summer Reading program, I attended a cooking class, and my mom and I have attended painting classes at the library for the last couple of years. At these events all of the supplies are graciously provided, and it was so much fun! I also use the library for tutoring students through the week. The library has new study cubbies as well as tables for us to work at quietly. I have recommended the library to several friends and families for the ESL and American citizenship classes. I look forward to sitting and reading this winter in front of the new fireplaces at the library.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Laura: The library is important to me because I see the hard work the staff, led by Mrs. Nyala, do to try and reach the community. Yes, the library has many books for all ages, but more than anything I have come to see how the staff appeals to the community and its needs via events, connection activities, and more. Each person on the staff greets and knows most of the patrons by name or face. They are always kind and want to help anyone who walks through the door -- no matter their age. Mrs. Nyala has reached out to me on many occasions letting me know of books that my coworkers and I may like for school. She is always encouraging field trips to the library and tours, and she loves for local authors to come in to speak. The library always has a jigsaw puzzle out for patrons to try, the young adult section has daily scavenger hunts, and the children’s area has toy trains and coloring sheets out while you search for a good book. It is truly a welcoming place!
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Laura: The Holy Bible. As a child I had one that I used for memorizing certain passages, but I was fearful of tearing the pretty pages! Now I have a study Bible that I write in, and I read it seeking wisdom to deal with any situation I am in. Charles Stanley states, “a good Bible is used, with torn pages and not covered in dust.” My dad and I read the Bible in its entirety in a single year and we enjoyed sharing our learnings. Now I am reading it through for a third time and I find new insights each time.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Laura: Before the pandemic, I read Christian fiction, but I found myself getting bored with the same plots and happy endings. These books seemed to take place in a fantasy world and weren’t realistic or akin to my current reality. At the start of the pandemic, I turned to Christian nonfiction to help me grow as a person and to better guide me in this world. I definitely recommend “Radical” by David Platt. This book truly makes you rethink your current life’s hardships. It makes you look hard at yourself and it makes me more appreciative of the big and small things in life. It challenges you to consider how the followers of Jesus lived and how our culture stands in comparison to that calling. Platt then asks us to consider which choices can truly fulfill us and give us deeper peace and joy. I also suggest Mitch Albom’s recent book “The Stranger in the Lifeboat.” This book is like a melding of the story of Jesus walking on water and the sinking of the Titanic. At the start of the story, a massive ship sinks and many are left in the sea, including a man who says he will rescue them when they all believe he is Lord. Meanwhile, a small survival boat holds a mix of the ship’s workers and the rich people who were chosen to travel aboard. This book explores God’s word that says that the least of these are most in His eyes. Tied within the main plot is the story of an investigator trying to solve the mystery of the lost ship and find Christ as well. I won’t spoil the ending for you, but it is one of those books that waits till the last page to reveal the truth and then still leaves you hanging!
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Laura: I would invite God so I could ask questions to help me understand the Bible and the characters in it. We would likely have fish and bread loaves with wine! I would ask Lisa Harper who is a hilarious and profound speaker and a very wise woman of God. Lastly I would invite Dr. Seuss, because his works have helped so many students transform reading into fun. Plus his stories are not just for rhyming but have deep life lessons in them as well.
If you are curious about some of these authors and books that Laura loves, please visit the library during operating hours (Weekdays from 10 AM-6 PM) or search the library’s collection at gapines.org. Library card holders also have access to thousands of F-R-E-E downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, and digital magazines at ngrl.org/downloads.
And please call or text the library at 762-219-9064 for more information and to have your questions answered. We look forward to serving you soon!