Today I’d like to acquaint you with one of our great patrons. Christie first got a card with us in 2004 and since that time she has been a library employee, volunteer, and friend.
She participates in the library’s book club and is a frequent attendee at our free adult painting classes. And where reading material is concerned, her tastes are pretty catholic: she can talk to you about the latest Stephen King book or rhapsodize on Jane Austen. I got the chance to interview her this week to find out more.
Request: Tell us a little about yourself.
Christie Mitchum: I’m a wife, a mother to two adult sons, and to two fur babies- Honey and Lily. I have always been an avid reader, so the library is one of my favorite places.
Q: How do you use the library?
Mitchum: I utilize the library quite a bit. I love participating in the variety of classes that are offered, such as Google Photos, painting, and chair yoga. I use the Libby app all the time to get books downloaded straight to my Kindle.
Q: Why is the library important to you?
Mitchum: Our library is more than just a building that houses books. Yes, books open us up to worlds we may never have had the opportunity to visit, but I think our library especially benefits our community. It offers free services to our citizens, and it provides teens a safe, enriching place to spend time after school.
Q: What is your favorite book of all time?
Mitchum: Oh my goodness, there are so many! Of course, I love “Pride and Prejudice” and “Wuthering Heights.” I also love The Tradd Street books by Karen White. This series features the character Melanie Middleton who inherits an historic home with ghosts, in Charleston, South Carolina.
Q: What was the last book you recommended to a friend?
Mitchum: “We Are All the Same in the Dark” by Julia Heaberlin.
Q: If you could have three authors over for dinner (living or dead), who would you invite?
Mitchum: Jane Austen, Stephen King, Karen White.
If you are curious about some of these classes, authors and books that Christie loves, please visit the library during operating hours -- weekdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. -- or search the library’s collection at gapines.org.
Library card holders also have access to thousands of FREE downloadable eBooks, eAudiobooks, and digital magazines at ngrl.org/downloads. And please call 706-624-1456 or text the library at 762-219-9064 for more information and to have your questions answered. We look forward to serving you soon!