There’s always plenty of activities at the Calhoun-Gordon County Library.
The Library, 100 N. Park Ave., offers events for all ages and interests. Almost every day at the library features one if not several events.
Children’s EventsNoni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a different theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
Tiny Tot Movie Time is hosted on Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Each week features a different age-appropriate movie. Attendees are welcome to bring their favorite blanket or stuffed animal.
On Wednesday, May 4, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., the library will host First Steps in Music with Kaytlyn, which will feature a full musical lesson and activity ideas for home. This activity is recommended for those from preschool to first grade.
Friday, May 6, will see the Library host therapy dogs. From 4 to 5 p.m., kids will have the opportunity to read to and cuddle with the therapy dogs.
Tween/Teen ProgramsTeens can pick up an anti-stress kit from the Library while supplies last.
Tweens can also look forward to Tween Out Loud every Wednesday from 3:45 to 4:30 p.m. There will be games, reading, fidgets, snacks, and more for those 4th through 6th grade.
Drama Club will take place on Thursday, May 5, from 4 to 5 p.m., and will feature games, improv, and more.
There will be two Nerf Lock-ins, which are separated by grade levels. There will be snacks, and kids can either bring their own Nerf gun or use one provided. Eighth to twelfth graders will get a chance to participate from 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, May 6, while those sixth and seventh grade will have their lock-in on May 7, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Anime Club will take place two times a month, on Thursday, May 12 and 26, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Anyone interested in anime from newbies to super-fans are welcome.
Starting May 16, the library will hold Teen De-Stress from the Tests Week, which will be filled with numerous activities for those 6th through 12th grade to help teens de-stress. All activities start at 4 p.m.
Monday, May 16, teens can participate in creating DIY stress balls. Tuesday, there will be teen yoga. On Wednesday, the Library will host a teen dance party. On Thursday, there will be art “therapy”. On Friday, the Library will offer Mindfulness and Meditation.
Adult ProgramsAdults can look forward to a knit and crochet group on the first and third Tuesday of the month, March 1, and 15, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is an informal group suitable for those of all skill levels.
There will also be two adult painting classes on Friday, May 6, and 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. Spaces are limited and those interested must pre-register.
On Monday, May 9, the Library will host Adult Chair Yoga from 10:30 a.m. to noon. There will also be a special needs version of the class on Monday, May 16, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. This class boasts the benefits of yoga and the support of a chair.
There will also be a “How to Dress for an Interview” workshop held in conjunction with Goodwill on Wednesday, May 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
A computer class focused on using LinkedIn will take place on Thursday, May 12, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Those interested should pre-register as slots are limited.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will take place Friday, May 27, from 11 a.m. to noon. The theme for this month is “Mothers and their Children”.
OtherSummer reading sign-ups will take place the week of Monday, May 23. That is open for all ages. There will be an “Ocean of Possibilities” summer reading challenge June 1 through July 15 for those who sign up.
The Library will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 30, and will reopen on Tuesday.
For more information, check out the Calhoun-Gordon County Library on Facebook or call 706-624-1456.