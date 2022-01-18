Those interested in helping foster kids may want to check out an informational meeting hosted by the Calhoun-Gordon County Library this February.
On Feb. 3, at 3:30 p.m., the library will be hosting a meeting for those interested in becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate.
These are volunteers appointed by a Juvenile Court judge to advocate for abused or neglected children, to make sure they don’t get lost in the overburdened legal and social service systems or languish in inappropriate group or foster homes.
Per the Georgia CASA website, over 9,000 children were served in fiscal year 2021 across the 44 CASA programs in Georgia. Over 16,000 children went through the foster care system during that same fiscal year.
“These children should be treated with dignity and respect — not merely survive. They deserve the chance to live in a safe and permanent home when reunification with their parents isn’t likely,” said the program on their website. “Georgia CASA helps ensure that a qualified, compassionate adult — a CASA volunteer — will bring a sense of urgency to these children’s needs — by amplifying their voices — and improve their experiences in foster care.”
For the most current information on this event and others, call the Calhoun-Gordon County Public Library at 706-624-1456 or check out their Facebook page.