Legion Auxiliary brings home state awards From staff reports Jun 27, 2022 Dr. Joann T. Meadows, Susan Hall, Pat Morgan, and Margaret Jones. Contributed Calhoun's American Legion Auxiliary brought home the hardware from the recent Georgia convention.Held in Duluth June 24th through the 26th, Calhoun's Unit 47 brought home several awards from the 101st convention.Awards included first place trophies in the categories of Children and Youth, Constitution and Bylaws, Member of the Year (Margaret Jones), Public Relations, Scrapbook, and Past President's Parlay.The Past President's Parlay -- J. Pat Kelly Trophy -- was received by Dr. Joann Meadows from Chair Jane Lawrence.Certificates of participation were won in the categories of Americanism, Education, Legislative, Girls State, Past President's Parlay, Veterans Affairs, and Rehabilitation.Meadows was named Resolutions Chair for 2022 to 2023 by the Department of Georgia President Pat Morgan.