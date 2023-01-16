Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County '23 kicks off

Pictured are Bud Owens (front row from left), Allie Griner, Reba Moss, Derron Brown, Andrew Wilderson, Amy Beason, William Chappell, Laura Wood, Nichol Linn, Miranda Bentley, Mari Cunningham, Mercedes Talley, Jennifer Peel, and Michele Taylor. Kathy Johnson (back row from left), Betty Caylor, Shawn Henderson, David Erwin, Kayla Ralston, Shane Hall, Dylan Nicholas, Leigh Rogers, Laura Carter, Serge Gariepy, Rick O'Mahony, Steve Gotshall, Chris Hayes, Melanie Harwell, Erwin Flores and Scope Denmon.

 Contributed

Twenty-three members of the 2023 Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County class met this weekend to participate in a Leadership Retreat.

The purpose of Leadership Calhoun-Gordon County is to give interested men and women with leadership potential the opportunity to develop their knowledge and to hone their leadership skills in the atmosphere of the community itself. The program seeks to increase the number of effective leaders who have an understanding of the broad picture of community facts and issues.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In