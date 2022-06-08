Members of law enforcement made sure that one student at George Chambers Resource Center had a day he'll never forget.
In a joint effort between Calhoun High School's CTAE program, Hero Agriculture's Mike Reynolds, and branches of local and state law enforcement, George Chambers student Jacob Davis got the ultimate show. Davis is a long time lover of all things law enforcement, and everyone involved wanted to thank him for his dedication to and support for them.
Georgia State Patrol, Gordon County Sheriff, and Calhoun Police officers lined the road just below George Chambers' parking lot, lights on and officers ready to greet him. There were even a couple of sheriff K-9s, Lolli and Czek, there to say hi. Not to be topped, GSP had a surprise up their sleeve: a helicopter landing on the field across the street.
Trooper First Class Haley Lucas expertly landed the helicopter at the field at Yellow Park after a brief fly-by.
"We're lucky the weather held out so the helicopter could fly," said Sgt. Doug Shamblin.
After the helicopter landed, there was yet another surprise - a sculpture made specifically for Davis out of a GSP patrol car's fender, featuring a special message from Colonel Chris White, who drives car #001 and is the current Commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. The sculpture was made by CTAE students, and features a wooden stand hand-crafted by Sgt. Shamblin.
Davis then got a chance to sit in the helicopter, and got the full tour from TFC Lucas. She also gave him several patches from different branches of the Department of Public Safety.
Finally, Davis got to head to lunch in style, climbing into patrol car 128 with TFC3 Sutherland. Sirens blaring, the duo headed out to cap off his day with lunch at Big John's Treat Shoppe.
The event was mostly wrangled by Mike Reynolds, who not only runs Hero Agriculture but has also helped facilitate other big events just like this.
"He does so much stuff like this," said Sgt. Shamblin.
Reynolds helped coordinate with GSP in the past to help someone with a severe illness become a trooper for the day, complete with a mock police chase. Reynolds downplayed his part in it, instead turning his focus on the good work that George Chambers does.
"The big point behind it is that the kids in the high school, the CTAE program, we want them to understand that when they hit 21 they can't stay in school," he said. "And we want them to know [...] that they continue to be members of society."
The George Chambers Resource Center, 1000 Highway 53 Spur SW, helps those with developmental disabilities learn skills to help become independent, find jobs, and more. To find services they offer or learn how to help, call 706-629-2987.