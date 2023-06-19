United Way

United Way of Gordon County is looking for a new leader following the announcement that current Executive Director Jennifer Latour will soon be leaving. 

Latour, who has been UWGC director for the past four years, has accepted a position as Executive Director of the GreenHouse Child Advocacy Center and Sexual Assault Center in Dalton.

