Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages all Georgians to stay safe when celebrating with fireworks this 4th of July.
“Independence Day is a time to celebrate the founding of our nation with friends and family,” said Commissioner King. “Although celebrating with fireworks is a fun and time-honored tradition, it is important to remain cautious and follow certain safety tips to prevent accidental fires and severe injuries this holiday."
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), half of all fires reported on the 4th of July result from fireworks. Firework-related fires can result in significant injury, death, and millions in direct property damage. An estimated 15,600 firework-related injuries occurred in 2020, with two-thirds of those in the four-week period around the 4th of July. More than 2,000 emergency department-treated injuries were the result of small fireworks, such as sparklers and firecrackers.
When using fireworks this 4th of July, please practice the following safety tips:
Always read the labels and follow directions for each specific type of firework
Light fireworks outdoors and maintain a safe distance away from other people and fire hazards
Never re-ignite malfunctioning fireworks
Do not give fireworks to small children
Avoid using illegal or homemade fireworks
Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby
Submerge used and unused fireworks in water prior to discarding
If injuries and damages do occur, call 911
If you do not feel safe lighting your own fireworks, feel free to attend a public fireworks display
For more information on fireworks safety, visit our website at oci.georgia.gov/safety-tips-fireworks. For more on laws governing the use of fireworks in Georgia, please contact your local police or fire department.