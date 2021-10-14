Gordon County residents will have a chance to get rid of unwanted items from around the house this weekend.
Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful will host its fall recycling event Saturday, Oct. 16, at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Parkway.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will accept eyeglasses, soft plastics, hard plastics (with or without numbers), batteries and tools containing batteries, latex and oil-based paints and stains, paper shedding and new or used tennis shoes.
A food drive will also be part of Saturday's event.
Donations will also be accepted to help support ongoing county-wide cleanup efforts by KCGB securely online at keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.
For more information, call KCGB Board Member Jennifer Beason at 706-280-5328.