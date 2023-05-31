Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful receives Governor's Circle recognition

Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful recently received a 2022 Governor’s Circle Award for its outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation presented the award in recognition of exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization, and community greening.

