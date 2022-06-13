Since December 2021, the Sheriff's Office has collected 23,260 pounds of trash over 57.8 miles of road, including 201 tires.
That's a lot of trash and, without people to pick it up, it just sits on the side of the road, polluting the environment and harming the natural beauty of Gordon County. That's why this year, Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful is starting something new: an Adopt-A-Mile program.
KCGB already has two partners in their endeavor, Rock Bridge Community Church and Northwest Georgia National Bank. Rock Bridge has adopted part of Curtis Highway while Northwest Georgia National has taken on part of Belwood Road.
This means that the organizations have pledged to hold trash pickups at least four times a year for at least two consecutive years. For a one-time fee of $350, with exceptions made for financial hardship, businesses, community organizations, or anyone else interested can also pledge to do so.
KCGB fabricates signs for the beginning and end of the mile using that fee, and offers supplies and roadside pickup of trash for every cleaning event. Judy Peterson of KCGB also thanked City of Calhoun Public Works and Shane Cox for helping to install the signs.
"How many more churches and banks are willing to accept the challenge to “clean up” Calhoun/Gordon County?" Peterson asked.
She also stressed that while the county does good work at cleaning up roadsides, it's a much bigger issue that requires the help of others in the community. As with many things, it takes a village.
"Call and offer your assistance today," Peterson said. "We can do so much better- together."