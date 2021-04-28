Karen Sullivan, RN, has been named AdventHealth Gordon’s latest DAISY Award recipient. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human tasks nurses perform every day.
Sullivan, a nurse in the Med/Surg unit at AdventHealth Gordon, received a nomination from a coworker for the compassion she shows her patients. Sullivan recently had a patient whose husband was also admitted to the hospital.
After learning that her husband wasn’t doing well, the patient was understandably distressed. To help the patient feel more at ease, Sullivan arranged for her and her husband to meet, with approval from the hospitalist and house supervisor. Sullivan brought the patient to her husband’s room and stayed with them as they spent some time and prayed together.
“Karen always goes above and beyond for her patients regardless of the situation,” said Sullivan’s coworker. “She deserves this recognition.”
If you or a loved one have been a patient at AdventHealth Gordon and would like to nominate an extraordinary nurse for the DAISY Award, please call 706-602-7800 ext. 2258.
To find out more about the program, including the growing list of partners, please go to www.DAISYfoundation.org.