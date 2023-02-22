Joan Willis celebrates 100th birthday

Joan Willis, center, celebrated her 100th birthday with her family on Feb. 6.

 Contributed

Centenarian Joan Malcomson Willis was honored for her 100th birthday with a celebration with family and friends on Saturday, Feb. 18, at Morning Pointe.

She was born Feb. 6, 1923, in MacKay, Queensland, Australia, the only daughter of the five children of John and Isabella Rae Malcomson. Growing up in MacKay, she trained as a stenographer, working for the local government and the local Red Cross.

