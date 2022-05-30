It's a jam-packed June at the Library.
There are plenty of events for all ages, from birth to adulthood and family events. The Library is also open normal hours Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Aside from its events, the Library will also be keeping kids fed. From June 6 through July 28, anyone under 18 can come get a free lunch Monday through Thursday from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Breakfast will be given out for the next day, as well. Feeding will not take place on June 20 or the week of July 4 through 7.
Weekly Events
Noni’s Nook takes place every Tuesday, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Noni picks a different theme each week and will read stories, sing songs, and provide crafts for kids.
STEM activities, hosted by Girl Scouts, will take place every Tuesday, from 2 to 4 p.m. Those activities are open for K-12.
Summer movie time will take place every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. That movie time is open for all ages.
Summer Reading
The Summer Reading program, Oceans of Possibilities, kicks off on June 1, and the library will be putting on several performances for those of all ages. Each performance will take place starting at 11 a.m.
Monday, June 6 will see storyteller Natalie Jones at the GEM Theatre. Also at the GEM Theatre will be author Diane Z. Shore on Monday, June 13.
On Friday, June 24, Ben Roy's Science Zone will set up shop at the Plainville Rec Department. Illustrator Adam Sanford will be at the GEM Theatre on Monday, June 27.
Children's Events
Toddler Music & Movement will take place on Wednesday, June 1 from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Kids Pre-K through first grade are welcome.
Friday, June 3, will see the Library host therapy dogs. From 4 to 5 p.m., kids from birth to 5th grade will have the opportunity to read to and cuddle with the therapy dogs.
Kids interested in STEM should check out Waves in a Bottle on Friday, June 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Paint with Whitney will take place on Thursday, June 23 (K through 2nd Grade) and June 30 (3rd through 5th grade) from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Tween/Teen Programs
There will be a DIY workshop on Monday, June 6 from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. Kids will get a chance to create their own wooden treasure boxes.
Teens will also get a chance to make some oyster with pearl cookies on Wednesday, June 8 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Those interested in STEM can also look forward to making DIY kinetic sand on Friday, June 10 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Another STEM program will take place Monday, June 13 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Anyone interested can make ocean zones in a jar.
A culinary-themed class will happen on Wednesday, June 15 where teens and tweens can explore depths of flavor from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Anime Club will happen on Thursday, June 16 and June 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. Those who love anime or Japanese culture will certainly find something to love.
The Plainville Rec will host a coral reef salt paint session on Friday, June 17 from 4 to 5 p.m.
Teen Book Club is back on Wednesday, June 22 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Kids who like painting can come paint story rocks on Thursday, June 23 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
More DIY is coming on Friday, June 24 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. There will be a chance to create your own DIY shell journals.
On Monday, June 27, tweens and teens will also get a chance to create their own t-shirt tote bags.
Those who like DIY can create their own zipper pouches on Thursday, June 30 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Adult Programs
Knit/Crochet Club will meet Tuesday, June 7 and June 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Adult painting classes will take place on Wednesday, June 8, Thursday, June 9, and Monday, June 13 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Pre-registration is required because class sizes are limited.
The library will host adult special needs chair yoga on Friday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. That boasts all the health benefits of yoga with the support of a chair. Regular adult chair yoga will happen on Wednesday, June 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.
A computer class on family passes will be held on Thursday, June 16 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. That class will allow adults to learn new computer skills.
Lunch Bunch Book Club will be held Friday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This week's theme is Ocean or Beaches.
Folks will have a chance to try out some DIY on Wednesday, June 22 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. There will be the chance to create your own DIY shirt beach bag.
A class on gaming safety will take place Monday, June 27 at 4 p.m. This class will allow parents to make sure their kids are gaming safely.
Family/All Ages
Teens and adults alike will get a chance to learn about writing at a "So You Want to Be a Writer?" workshop on Monday, June 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
An author will be visiting the library on Thursday, June 9 at 6 p.m. to meet and greet with those sixth grade and older. Refreshments will be available.
The Calhoun Rec will give those sixth grade and up a chance to play disc golf on Monday, June 27 from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be a trash pickup at the Calhoun Soccer Complex ion Mauldin Road Wednesday, June 29 from 6 to 7 p.m. All ages are welcome.
Closures
The Library will be closed Monday, June 20 in recognition of Juneteenth. Meals in their Seamless Summer feeding program will not be given out that day.