A year ago this week, the Calhoun Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1411 Rome Road, got a new senior pastor, and this one came to town on a path with a few detours.
Glenn Aguirre grew up in the church, but in his early life he hadn’t set out to be in ministry.
“I started the last week of March of last year,” Aguirre said, before his own statement hit him. “Wow, it HAS been a year already...”
Time came move fast when settling into a new job and helping to adjust your family to a new town.
Aguirre and his family moved to Gordon County from a suburb outside of Chicago. Prior to that, he had served churches in both Tampa and Miami.
“My first job as a pastor, I was 25-years-old ... fresh out of seminary, and I had two little country churches in Florida kind of between Tampa and Orlando,” Aguirre said.
Aguirre made lifelong friends at those Fort Meade churches in their two-and-a-half years there, and it was there he said the congregation helped teach him the how to be a pastor while he preached the gospel.
“I didn’t have one drop of experience and they put me in those two little churches, and I’m so thankful,” Aguirre said. “They were so patient. That was the greatest training ground for me.”
Early life
He was born in Houston, Texas, the son of immigrant Filipino parents, but Aguirre would grow up in Southern California.
“Three months after I was born, my parents moved to Long Beach, California, which was a rough area,” Aguirre said. “But that was home to me as a kid.”
His father was a stay-at-home dad, and mom was a nurse early on. Later, his dad became a pastor for a short time, and Aguirre partially credits that with planting the ministry seed in the back of his mind. But it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the Aguirre boys in Long Beach.
“My brother and I were getting into so much trouble out in California growing up, that my parents did this crazy thing ... they sent us to a boarding school in Tennessee right at the border of Kentucky.”
Aguirre’s dad soon took a job in nearby Nashville to be closer to his sons, and that’s how the family ended up moving east. It was there at Highland Academy that Aguirre’s life began to get back on track.
“That was exactly what we needed,” Aguirre said. “We needed to get out of the environment we were in and see people who were young and actually Christian. Not right away, but it really affected us. We didn’t even know it then ... we were high school kids. We were seeing kids our age talking about God and who actually believed in the Bible. It was great for us.”
After the brothers finished high school, the family stayed in the area, and Aguirre started college near Chattanooga at Southern Adventist University where he began studying to be a dentist.
As will happen with life plans, however, dentistry wouldn’t be the destination for Aguirre.
Finding himself and his purpose
“When (dentistry) didn’t work out, I took a year to find myself,” Aguirre said. “I went out to the Marshall Islands to a little island with no electricity and no running water.”
Picking up a framed photo kept on a shelf in his church office, Aguirre pointed out a small, open-aired pole hut near the beach he said was where he taught classes in 1998 for a two-grade school near the shack he lived in.
“The story of me coming to ministry was right there,” he said. “I lived off $200 a month. I ate a lot of fish I caught. It was the best year of my life, and that’s really where that call call to ministry came to me.”
Aguirre not only got the ministry bug on that island, but planted another seed that would grow into part of his life story.
“I met my wife there,” He said. “I met her there, and then years later she came to America and started studying in Texas.”
Celena, a registered nurse, is a native to the Marshall Islands and years later the two reconnected — eventually building the family they have now with four children Micaella, Jacob, Madelyn, and Milana.
Back to school
After a year, Aguirre returned to college, and sharing his journey with others brought on a recommendation that would change his path forever.
“I came back telling my stories,” Aguirre said. “I had an incredible professor who is pretty well-known in the Adventist world, and he brought me to his office one day and he sat me down and said ‘Glenn you know I’ve been hearing you tell your stories, and I think you aught to think about being a pastor.’ And that was it ... I changed my major the next day.”
At 21, Aguirre was now on track to begin the career he’s been in for nearly two decades.
“After that ... that was it. I never looked back,” He said.
Aguirre attended a seminary in Michigan called Andrews University before getting assigned by the Florida Conference to that pair of little country churches near Fort Meade.
It was from there Aguirre was sent to a medium-sized church outside Miami where he spent seven years as pastor. Four years in New Port Richie and four years in Hinsdale outside Chicago eventually led to his largest congregation yet here in Calhoun.
“18 years go fast,” Aguirre said.
Building relationships
His largest congregation yet, the church in Calhoun just happens to be right in the middle of Aguirre’s two favorite larger cities of Miami and Chicago.
Now with a large congregation in a smaller town, Aguirre has spent the past 12 months doing one of his favorite things in ministry — building relationships.
“Everything here is relational I’ve noticed,” he said. “I’ve learned after almost a year being here, you’ve got to have a relationship with someone, and when you’re in a bigger city it’s not always that way. Things are going to naturally go slower, because it’s about relationship building. And that’s not really a challenge, it’s just different.”
Aguirre said he’s at a point in his career in ministry that the slower pace is more fitting to this stage of his life.
“I think there’s value in slow change, and just meeting people where they are and not expecting things to always just go as I want them to go,” he said. “Coming here was really positive for us.”
Leaving the Chicago area, as with any move, wasn’t easy, but it has been seen as a positive for the Aguirre family so far.
“We had a lot of tears in our move, but we are very very happy to be here,” Aguirre said. “It’s a great church.”
Part of the community
Personally, Aguirre has been working to build relationships not only in his church, but also between himself and the community.
He wasted no time pointing out several ways the Calhoun church has already built a culture of reaching out, and that outreach is something Aguirre values and says he loves to see in action.
“We’ve got so many wonderful, hardworking folks with ministries like God’s Pantry and God’s Closet,” he said.
Most locals know about the Rock Garden, open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day behind the church, but that’s not the only weekly volunteer driven ministry Calhoun SDA has.
God’s Closet located inside the church, is open to the public the second Tuesday and Thursday of each month, stocked with a variety of items to help adults and children in need.
In a separate building on the church’s campus is God’s Pantry, a food bank that is set up like a small grocery store for individuals or families struggling with food security. The food bank, run by director Glenda Thomas, is open to the community every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
“We pick up food from so many wonderful community partners,” Aguirre said.
On a personal level, Aguirre has been active in making himself a more integrated part of the Calhoun and Gordon County Community as well, becoming active in the local Ministerial Alliance and taking part in the latest Leadership Calhoun/Gordon County class.
His biggest daily undertaking for now, however, is his quest to learn every single Calhoun SDA church member’s name.
“I don’t quite have them all yet, but I’ll get there,” Aguirre said.